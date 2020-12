TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A Muscle Shoals woman who worked as a hospital nurse has died from COVID-19.

Jennifer Lee McClung, 54, of Muscle Shoals, died Monday. McClung worked at Helen Keller Hospital for 21 years.

A memorial service for McClung will take place at 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia.

She leaves behind her husband and two children.