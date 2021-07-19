Colbert County man arrested in connection to Florence robbery

FLORENCE, Ala. — A Leighton man is behind bars in Florence for a robbery that took place on July 9.

Florence Police Dept. arrested Lavale Cooper, 32, over the weekend for his alleged role in an armed robbery of another 32-year-old man.

Police reports state two armed subjects broke into a residence on E Tombigbee Drive and robbed a Florence man who was inside. The victim was also hit in the face with one of the weapons.

Cooper is facing three felony charges, including aggravated assault. He is held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.