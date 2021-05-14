Colbert County man arrested for Lauderdale County gas station armed robbery

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A Colbert County man suspected of an armed robbery at a Chevron gas station in late April is now behind bars.

22-year-old Matthew Braden Pounders of Cherokee is in custody at the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He’s suspected of an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station in the Underwood-Petersville Community on April 25th.

Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said if it weren’t for previous news reports, they might not have been able to arrest Pounders.

“Once Channel 19 aired the story about the robbery, tips started coming in. Once some of the tips started coming in, we started getting the same name multiple times. At that point, we started investigating that subject and we developed probable cause to believe that Mr. Pounders committed those offenses.” Burbank explained.

He also said that tips from the public are the most helpful in cases like this, “In this day and age, that’s what we call community policing. Community policing with help from the community, we solve a lot of crimes, it makes people a lot safer and it keeps lives out of jeopardy and out of danger.”

Burbank said during the investigation, it was discovered that Pounders frequently visited the Chevron. Burbank believes financial strain was Pounders’ main motivation.

Pounders is charged with first-degree robbery and third-degree theft of property. His bond has been set at $61,000.