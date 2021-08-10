Colbert County Jail dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Several inmates and staff members at the Colbert County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 after one inmate tested positive when he was transferred to state prison.

That inmate had been in the Colbert County Jail for 117 days before getting transferred.

Sheriff Frank Williamson told al.com that he contacted the Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) after learning of the inmate’s COVD-19 test results, to have all of the inmates and staff tested at the jail.

That’s when they found that 21 inmates and seven staff members tested positive.

According to al.com, Sheriff Williamson said some people were sick with mild symptoms, while others showed no symptoms at all.

None of them have been hospitalized.

The sheriff also said that very few of the inmates and staff at the jail chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and he believes the ones who didn’t get vaccinated are the ones who have tested positive.

The inmates who tested positive are now being quarantined from the rest of the inmates.