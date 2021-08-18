Colbert County High School temporarily closing due to rising COVID cases

LEIGHTON, Ala. – Colbert County High School students will move completely to remote learning until the end of August due to rising COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents this week, school leaders say CCHS is moving to the next phase of Colbert County’s Health and Safety guidelines.

“When one school’s population reaches over 18% of isolated or positive Covid cases that individual school must close for ten calendar days,” according to the letter.

CCHS students will go back to school Monday, August 30th. Remote learning assignments for August 18 – August 27 will be ready Friday, August 20, between 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. for pickup.

The letter says CCHS will provide a drive-thru pickup during the same hours, circling through the bus drop-off area and the cafeteria.

Colbert County High school did not require masks when school started back on August 6; but they reversed course, requiring masks starting August 16-August 25.

The letter, from Principal Mr. Melcha Satchel and County Lead Nurse Mrs. Emily Lanier, encourages students to refrain from social gatherings for ten days.