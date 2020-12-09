Colbert County Health Department to offer drive-up COVID-19 testing on Tuesdays

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The Colbert County Health Department will offer drive-up COVID-19 testing at the health department on Tuesdays in December.

The drive up clinic will be at 1000 S. Jackson Highway in Sheffield from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM, with dates to be extended or adapted based on need.

Screening dates currently planned are December 15, December 22 and December 29.

Testing is available to patients who meet the testing criteria and while supplies last.

Testing criteria:

Persons with symptoms

Healthcare facility workers, workers in congregate living settings, and first responders with symptoms

Persons without symptoms who have underlying medical conditions or disability placing them at a higher risk of complications or screening of other asymptomatic individuals based on a case-by-case review and approval by the state health department or local health jurisdiction

Please contact the Colbert County Health Department at (256) 383-1231 for pre-registration and appointment times.