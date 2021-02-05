Colbert County Health Department out of COVID-19 vaccine

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The Colbert County Health Department is out of COVID_19 vaccine and is not taking new appointments for first doses, the county emergency management agency said Friday.

There is vaccine available for people who are ready for their second dose, and people who have appointments will be able to get that second dose, the EMA said.

No FIRST DOSE COVID-19 Vaccines available in Colbert County until further notice https://t.co/FznjyZjAWR pic.twitter.com/dB6DPFukrH — Colbert EMA (@colbertema) February 5, 2021

The EMA said it wasn’t known when more vaccines would be delivered.

People who want updates on vaccine availability were encouraged to use the Alabama Department of Health website to sign up for email notifications.