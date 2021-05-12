Colbert County gets grant for mobile health clinic

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — Colbert County is getting CARES Act funding for a mobile health clinic.

Colbert County received a $500,000 grant that will help purchase, outfit and staff a mobile health clinic to provide needed services for low- and moderate-income persons throughout the county, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Wednesday.

The money will come to the city from a Community Development Block Grant funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known more commonly as the CARES Act.

The CARES Act funds are being administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and are required to be expended on projects relating to the recovery from or preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus or any future infectious diseases.