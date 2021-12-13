Colbert County family holding toy drive for Kentucky storm victims

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – After seeing the devastation left behind by a tornado in Kentucky, one local family is doing what they can to bring a little holiday spirit to the children of Mayfield.

The Mayfield Consumer Products Factory in Western Kentucky was leveled by the tornado late Friday night. Employees were on-site working the overnight shift manufacturing scented candles. Shirley Lee works at the factory, she was off work when the tornado hit her home.

Lee rode the storm out in her home but says she’s still lucky to be alive.

“The first person to come to my door, I heard a knock on my door and it was my supervisor. He came to see about me and he was one of the unfortunate ones. His wife was trapped in there and they couldn’t get her out alive,” Lee told News 19.

Lee said the second knock on her door was her daughter and son-in-law, they drove from North Alabama to her rescue.

“Her whole street, almost every house had a tree on it,” her daughter Brittany McCollum recalled.

After seeing the destruction firsthand, Brittany and Brendon McCollum decided they had to do something to help.

“We’re doing a couple of different things for the community but one of the projects is, we are going to collect toys to give to the kids that have lost everything on Christmas and Christmas Eve,” said Brendon McCollum.

They know presents aren’t a priority for storm victims but they want to make sure kids who have lost everything are getting a little something this holiday.

Brendon said, “We talked about it and decided it would be a good thing to bring some happiness to the city.”

Toys can be dropped off for donation at CB&S Bank, 1045 1st Street, Cherokee, AL 35616, and People’s Pharmacy, 8260 US-72, Cherokee, AL 35616. Monetary donations can be made to the Mayfield Community of Christ Church. Contact Cathy Sheppard (270)210-8333.

Lee’s house, like many in Mayfield, is unliveable. So, she will be staying in Alabama for a little while. The McCollums said they will be making a trip this week to deliver food and help with cleanup efforts.