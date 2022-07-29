TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s Tomato Sandwich Day in Colbert County! The county’s extension office hosted an event Friday to celebrate the southern staple.

The annual tradition is held every year to promote local agriculture by handing out hundreds of fresh tomato sandwiches using locally-grown crops.

Karen Crow, the extension officer coordinator, told News 19 that the event allows them to teach residents about the different programs and services the office provides.

“We help people with everything from diabetes management and education to nutrition, fatherhood programs, then we work with lots of agriculture groups.,” Crow said.

The office is best known for their 4-H Youth Development program, but Crow says they offer so much more. They also work closely with both Auburn and Alabama A&M University to share their agricultural research.

To learn more about the programs and services they provide, you can go to their website here.