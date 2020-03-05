Cocktail bar offers Harry Potter-themed ‘potion’ classes in London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON. (CBS NEWSPATH) - Want to bring out your inner Harry Potter or Hermione Granger?

A cocktail bar in London is offering a potions class for adult wizards to create their own magical cocktails.

The Cauldron takes a nod to the "Leaky Cauldron" pub in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series.

Patrons dress in wizard robes and sit at tables filled with vials and bottles. Concoctions are brewed by using molecular mixology.

There are also themed drinks-- like a love potion, and Felix Felicis--- and a potion dubbed "liquid luck" like in the series.

