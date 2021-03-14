Coach says murdered Jemison student was a leader on and off the court

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 17-year-old Deu’nta Moore, a varsity basketball player at Jemison High School was shot several times Friday night before passing away at the hospital. Saturday, the community mourned the loss while the suspect, Ke’ondrey McGuire turned himself in to police without incident.

“I actually shed a tear, to be honest with you. There’s a lot of senseless violence going on. This one just hit real close to home for me,” said Coach Michael Davis, who worked with Moore during summer basketball over the course of several summers.

Davis says Moore was someone you had to meet to truly understand who the world has lost.

“It was actually a blessing looking at it now. The kid had a heart of gold. A magnetic personality. He’d give you the shirt off his back. Definitely a comedian too,” said Davis.

Moore’s head coach at Jemison High School, Raphael Graves said on Facebook that the team lost a core player that held people accountable and kept the team together. Moore was a junior and played varsity.

Huntsville City Schools says grief counselors will be available Monday to assist students and staff mourning Moore’s Death. Saturday afternoon on Ascent Trail Northwest, many people were seen grieving.

According to Moore’s summer coach, it’s already been a hard year for the neighborhood and the children in it.

“With COVID and the pandemic, it’s just a lot of people going through mental stress. The frustration just runs over sometimes. We’re not thinking about our future. Especially with the youth. We really need to reach out and take some time to try to correct these wrongs out here right now,” said Davis.

McGuire has been charged with Capital Murder and turned himself into Huntsville Police without incident.