CNI Solutions, Bridge Church team up for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A local church and an entrepreneurship program are teaming up to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday.

CNI Solutions, along with The Bridge Church in Huntsville, will host the clinic at the First SDA Church parking lot, located at 1303 Evangel Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 26.

Walgreen’s pharmacy will be on-site to administer the doses with incentives provided for those willing to participate.

According to a news release, information sessions will be hosted in a group setting for those who still have fears or questions about the vaccine. Masking and social distancing will be encouraged at the sessions.

Confirmed speakers for the event include State Representative Anthony Daniels, Huntsville Councilman John Meredith, and Huntsville Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty.

For more information, visit www.CNI-Solutions.org.