Cloudy & Cold Friday – Next Chance Of Wintry Mix Monday

Clouds hang tough today. Highs only reach the lower 40s with a gusty northwest wind. These temperatures are around 10 degrees below average.

Here is a look at the wind chill factor this afternoon. We likely stay below freezing all day! We could see some feels like temperatures in the teens early Saturday morning! It will be a cold, but dry weekend in the Tennessee Valley.

This Weekend:

More Snow Next Week?

There is another southern stream storm next week. Rain and snow are possible Monday. It’s early, but something to keep a close watch on. This is NAM showing some rain and snow Monday. We will see!

