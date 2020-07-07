Clinics offer free COVID-19 testing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A local health company is offering free COVID-19 testing at several drive-up clinics this month.

Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. will have its first drive-up clinic from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, July 9, at Toney Family Health Center, located at 8208 Highway 53.

Other drive-up clinics scheduled for this month will be at the following dates and locations. All clinics take place from 9 a.m.-noon.

July 16 at Huntsville Family Health Center, located at 751 Pleasant Row NW in Huntsville

July 23 at Eva Family Health Center, located at 4208 Eva Road in Eva

July 30 at Athens Family Health Center, located at 1005 Market St. West in Athens

Anyone is welcome to come to the clinic, whether they have insurance or not, according to the company. There is no copay required for those with insurance.

The company said it plans to place any updates to testing on its Facebook page.