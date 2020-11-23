Clerk shoots robbery suspect in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — A robbery suspect was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital Monday after being shot at a Tuscumbia gas station, police said.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said the robbery happened at the Fuel City on Highway 72 around 11 a.m. A clerk shot the suspect as he was trying to get away, Logan said.

The clerk, Miranda Mullins, told News 19 she was suspicious of the man when he came into the store because he had his hood up and was wearing sunglasses.

Mullins said the man demanded money at gunpoint. As he was leaving, Mullins said she pulled a gun from under the counter and shot him in the shoulder.

The suspect got into a vehicle with a woman, who drove off and then was involved in a wreck at Avalon and Montgomery avenues, near Helen Keller Hospital, Chief Logan said. The woman was not injured in the crash, he said.

The suspect was airlifted from Helen Keller to Huntsville Hospital. His condition was not immediately available Monday afternoon.

Mullins continued working her shift after the incident.