LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Clements High School officials sent a message to the female student-athletes after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said while no student-athlete was in direct contact with the staff member, they wanted to be transparent and encourage everyone to watch for potential symptoms.

Because the coaching staff is quarantined, they said there will be no volleyball practice for at least 10 days.

To All CHS Female Athletes.