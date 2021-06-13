Cleanup continues in Decatur after weekend storms

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur is still cleaning up after storms ripped through portions of the city on Saturday night, downing powerlines and snapping trees.

“We just looked out the window, and saw the bad wind and the trees were almost touching the ground,” said homeowner Peggy Campbell.

Campbell said the winds were so powerful that her friend from Birmingham was convinced a tornado was passing through. Outside her home, several limbs from a large tree fell just feet from her home.

“I was thankful it didn’t hit the house or harm somebody,” said Campbell.

Meanwhile, outside nearby Eastwood Elementary School, a tree, and several massive limbs came crashing down during the storm but missed the building.

The Point Mallard Golf Course also sustained downed trees and power lines and is now closed. It is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday.

Decatur Utilities said downed power lines temporarily left over 1800 homes without power on Saturday. The utilities provider worked around the clock, and was able to restore power to almost all of the community by Sunday afternoon.

A tree removal service News 19 spoke to on Sunday said there is still plenty of cleanup ahead, so much so, that the company is temporarily unable to take on new clients.