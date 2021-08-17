Clay County Deputy shot at Jolly truck stop

*Sheriff Lyde first reported it was a white escalade but in a new Facebook, video says it is a white Cadillac.

WICHITA FALLS, Kans. (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the shooting of one of their deputies.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Jolly Truck Stop during an attempted traffic stop. As the deputy walked up to the vehicle, he was shot. He quickly recovered and returned fire at the vehicle.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, the deputy was shot in his bullet-proof vest and is expected to be okay.

A man, thin build with a blue cap, driving a white four-door Cadillac* left the Travel Center and has a bunch of bullet holes in the back of the vehicle. Sheriff Lyde said the license plate number of the vehicle is FXJ-1334 which the plates are stolen.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 award for any information leading to the arrest. A fresh 48 has been issued so any information received in the first 48 hours that leads to an arrest will receive an additional $500.

Sheriff Lyde also put out a video later that evening with an update, giving more details about the vehicle and overall update to the situation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as they gather more info.