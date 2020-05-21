Class of 2020 still positive even with uncertainty of R.A. Hubbard High School’s future

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – We’ve been reporting on R.A. Hubbard High schools uncertain future since it landed on the states failing school list in November of last year.

As the school year nears an end and the Class of 2020 prepares for their graduation ceremony, there is still no clear answer from the Lawrence County School System as to if the school will stay open.

Seniors at R.A. Hubbard High School have faced more challenges than most. From the pending threat of their school being shut down, to school closing early in a pandemic. Despite the letdowns, seniors at R.A. Hubbard remain positive.

“I’m really thankful that we get to have a graduation because some students or schools around didn’t get to do it. It’s a blessing that our faculty staff, superintendent and everybody go together and got a set date,” said senior Cani McCoy.

The Lawrence County superintendent hasn’t confirmed the school will remain open, but at a school board meeting in March, 50% of the student body wanted to stay and 10% wanted to transfer. 40% did not return their school of choice letter.

“I have a little brother who goes here and I want him to graduate from here and build a legacy. I don’t want it to close, there’s a lot of memories here,” said senior Chase Porter.

The graduating class of 2020 has twenty four students. Senior Montoya Kellogg says their small school is like a family, one that he will miss.

“I’ll miss the faculty and staff cause they treat us like kids the whole time and made us want to come back. We didn’t like missing school cause the teachers and stuff. We like coming back here,” said Kellogg.

R.A. Hubbards Graduation ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 21st at 7 p.m. on the football field. The school asks families to maintain social distancing and consider wearing face coverings.