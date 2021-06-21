Civil lawsuit against Officer William Darby and City of Huntsville to move forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A civil lawsuit filed against Huntsville Police Officer William Darby and the City of Huntsville will move forward before Darby is sentenced for a murder conviction.

Lawyers for Huntsville Police Department Officer William Darby had previously asked the court to continue to delay the wrongful death lawsuit filed against him and the City of Huntsville.

The federal lawsuit was filed by the family of Jeffery Parker — who Darby killed in an on-duty shooting in 2018. Darby was convicted of murder for that shooting.

The Parker family lawsuit — filed in March 2020 — has been on hold since April 2020, at Darby’s request.

The stay was granted on 5th Amendment grounds: a defendant can’t be made to testify in a civil case while a criminal case is pending.