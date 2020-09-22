Civil Case filed against Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello

HUNTSVILLE Ala. – The family of a man whose wife is accused of poisoning and murdering him has filed a wrongful death suit in the case.

Marjorie Nicole Cappello is accused of poisoning and killing her husband James “Jim” Cappello at their Lauderdale Road home in September 2018.

but the newly filed civil suit is aimed at more than just her. Investigators believe she stole the insulin used to poison her husband from her employer.

The suit names that company and another that previously employed her on behalf of the couple’s young daughter.

She was indicted by a grand jury on the criminal side last September.

Will League is the plaintiff’s attorney, and he’s representing the estate of James Cappello in an effort to help Cappello’s daughter, who is in the custody of James Cappello’s sister.

“The district attorney is doing everything they can to protect this family on the criminal side, and my firm is going to everything we can to protect this young girl and to help her future. The law allows a wrongful death claim, which we have filed today,” League said.

League says they’re filing the wrongful death suit now, two years later, because the statute of limitations for a civil case is nearly over. Cappello was set for trial this month, but all jury trials are delayed due to COVID-19.