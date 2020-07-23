City, school officials working on virtual learning solutions for working parents

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Superintendents from Huntsville, Madison City, and Madison County announced Wednesday the districts will resort to remote learning at the start of the school year.

“Our hope is that we will only need to utilize remote learning for the first nine weeks of school,” said Madison County Superintendent Allen Perkins.

Officials said they will regularly monitor the status of the virus and its impact, so that timeline could change.

Some parents are concerned about balancing work with nine weeks of at home education.

Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said figuring out a stable solution is a priority.

“I’m a working parent as well,” Finley explained. ” I’m concerned about when my student is at home and I’m at work. So I completely understand the challenges and the barriers that these parents are facing so we’re going to make that the next step of our action plan to ensure that you know we’re doing what we can to meet the needs of our families in this area.”

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said he’s been working to gauge local employers’ responsiveness to this change.

“I think each of the companies will work with their workforces just to actually make sure that they can take care of their school age children as they have to stay home and work with them,” said Battle.

Mayor Battle said the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce has a task force brainstorming potential childcare solutions for parents who can not work from home.

No details about that program have been formally announced.