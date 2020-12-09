City opens new greenway in South Huntsville

Athlete woman walking exercise on rural road in sunset background, healthy and lifestyle concept

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Another greenway is opening in Huntsville.

The City is excited to open its newest greenway on Haysland Road. The Elgie’s Walk greenway is described as a beautiful, paved, two-mile multi-use path that winds through wetlands and woodlands preserved for the public to enjoy.

The Elgie’s Walk Greenway is the first phase of an additional 5.3 miles of hard surface walking paths to be constructed at Hays Farm within the Rena and Elgie Hays Green Park.

The release says that a greenway extension from Haysland to Ditto Landing is in the works, too, further expanding Huntsville’s network of pedestrian paths and trails.

The City’s master greenway plan is developed in conjunction with the Land Trust of North Alabama, and more recently, collaborations with the Singing River Trail of North Alabama.

The ribbon was scheduled for Wednesday, December 9th at 2:00 PM

Mayor Tommy Battle, City Council President Jennie Robinson, City Long-Range Planner Dennis Madsen, Singing River Trail Executive Director John Kvach, Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick, Hays Farm Developer John Hays, and representatives from the South Huntsville Main Business Association were invited to attend.