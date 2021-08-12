City of NOLA issues new vaccine requirements for public places

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the City of New Orleans announced a new policy that will require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to participate in activities with a higher risk of Covid-19 transmission.
The new policy is in addition to the indoor mask mandate.
BASIC REQUIREMENTS
Effective Monday, anyone over the age of 12 (including employees) must provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine or negative PCR test within 24 hours to access areas including:
- INDOOR DINING
- Restaurants
- Bars
- Breweries, distilleries, etc.
- INDOOR FITNESS
- Gyms
- Group fitness centers or individual fitness classes
- ENTERTAINMENT
- Indoor sports complexes, stadiums, and arenas
- Concert & music halls
- Event venues including hotel ballrooms, performance spaces, and reception halls
- Pool halls, bowling alleys, indoor play centers, arcades, skating rinks, indoor playgrounds, and arcades
- Casinos, racetracks, and wideo poker establishments
- Indoor amusement facilities
- LARGE OUTDOOR EVENTS
- Outdoor events with more than 500 people if total attendance is more than 50% of the outdoor venue’s capacity
Providing Proof of Vaccination
To prove a vaccination status, visitors can use the LA Wallet app or bring an original, photocopy, or digital image of their CDC vaccination card (both sides).
Full Guidelines
Read the full details of the newest guidelines by clicking here.