City of Madison seeking lifeguards amidst Dublin Park shortage

MADISON, Ala. – A lifeguard shortage could impede summer plans for swimmers at Madison’s Dublin Park, according to a statement from the city’s Parks and Recreation department.

In a news release, the City stated nearly half of scheduled swim lessons will be forced to be canceled and the pool would have to be closed to the public every Thursday.

Prospective candidates over the age of 16 may apply at madisonal.gov. Certification courses are available at Dublin Park if applicants are not already certified. Certification is valid for two years and covers several skills including water rescue, CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training, and first aid.

For more information or to schedule a certification training, please contact the City of Madison’s Aquatics Director Chris Lund at 256-772-2560 or chris.lund@madisonal.gov.