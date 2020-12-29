City of Madison passes ordinance banning “puppy mills”

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council officially passed a pet shop ordinance during Monday’s meeting which would make “puppy mills and kitten mills” illegal within city limits.

The new ordinance requires that all dogs and cats sold in retail stores come from rescue organizations and shelters. It also requires that dogs and cats for sale must be at least 8 weeks old.

All pet stores will be required to keep detailed records for the cats and dogs for sale, including the name and address of the organization they were obtained. This information must also be on display for each animal in the cage.

This ordinance will officially take effect on January 1, 2021.

This would make the city of Madison the 11th in the state to adopt an ordinance protecting puppies and kittens. Madison joins Anniston, Albertville, Athens, Boaz, Florence, Guntersville, Huntsville, Jasper, Muscle Shoals, and Tuscaloosa.