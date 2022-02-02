MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – The city of Madison held a meeting Wednesday evening for residents looking to the future.

The Madison on Track 2045 forum was used to help look at what’s next for the city. The project looks at things like future growth, investment, infrastructure and city parks. It will focus on how the city can improve and develop over the next 15-20 years.

“Our goal for this project is to get a lot of citizen engagement because Madison needs to grow the way the citizens want it to grow.” Madison Development Services Director Mary Beth Broeren said. “The city council and mayor certainly need to hear about what’s important to the citizens and how they want their tax dollars invested long term. So our goal is really to come up with a plan that reflects the vision of Madison residents.”

More information on the Madison on Track 2045 website.