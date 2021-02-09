City of Huntsville working to get share of state’s $9 million opioid settlement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama was hit hard by the opioid epidemic. According to Drugabuse.gov, in 2018 providers in the state wrote 97.5 opioid prescriptions for every 100 people, the highest prescription rate in the county. The nation’s average was 51.4.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced last week Alabama would receive part of a $573 million multi-state settlement with Mckinsey & Company concerning the sale and promotion of opioids. This is the first multi-state opioid settlement to result in substantial payments to states to address the crisis. The state is receiving $9,229,421 in this settlement.

News 19 is learning more about where that money is going and how this settlement affects the City of Huntsville’s 2019 lawsuit filed against opioid makers.

According to a spokesperson for Marshall’s office, the money awarded to Alabama will be directed to the AG’s office to be distributed for opioid treatment, prevention and education programs in areas of greatest need. The representative said there have been no decisions made yet to determine exactly where they money will go.

In 2019 the City of Huntsville filed its own lawsuit against drug makers According to court records there hasn’t been any movement in that case in over a year.We asked attorneys working on the city’s case about what the multi-state settlement means for Huntsville. A representative released the follow statement:

“The City of Huntsville and other political subdivisions throughout Alabama are involved in joint discussions with the AG’s office regarding an equitable allocation of all funds recovered in the opioid litigation and have been engaged in these discussions for several months. The City is also continuing to pursue its own opioid case in the national multidistrict litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies and is continuing to pursue its own claims in both the Purdue and Mallinckrodt bankruptcy proceedings.” Trey Riley, Huntsville City Attorney

The state has not received the $9 million from the settlement just yet. News 19 is told the AG’s office expects that to happen sometime mid-year.