City of Huntsville to begin road work on portion of Gates Mill Street on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville will be installing new storm-water pipes on the westbound lane of Gates Mill Street, between Broadway Street and Hillcrest Avenue starting on Monday.

The road will be closed daily, between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30pm from Monday, June 7, through Friday, June 18.

Traffic travelling westbound to the Village of Providence, as well as the neighborhood and apartments of Indian Creek will use Gates Mill Street.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Hillcrest Avenue and then University Drive during work hours to avoid construction. Detour signs will be placed.

To view more upcoming projects, visit the City of Huntsville’s Roadwork Updates page here.

