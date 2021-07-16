City of Huntsville seeking full-time Music Officer, first of its kind in the U.S.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Do you have a passion for music and entertainment? The City of Huntsville is seeking to hire a first-ever, full-time ‘Music Officer’ with hopes it will bring in artists from all genres to the Rocket City.

According to a press release, the Music Officer will oversee initiatives outlined in the Music Audit performed by Sound Diplomacy in 2019.

Kate Durio with Sound Diplomacy said the full-time Music Officer position will set Huntsville apart from other cities because it’s the first of its kind in the U.S.

The officer will identify, implement and increase music-related economic opportunities while being a point of contact for local, regional and national stakeholders. They will also serve as a liaison between both government officials and those in the music industry.

“Music is essential to not only our quality of life but also our local economy,” Mayor Battle said in a press release.

“There’s no reason why Huntsville can’t be a top destination for musicians and music lovers, and we believe the Music Officer will help us get to that level.” Battle said.

Huntsville features three, soon-to-be four, concert venues: the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, Von Braun Center, and the new Mars Music Hall. There is also an 8,000 seat venue under construction in MidCity.

City leaders expect there to be significant interest in the position but, “want someone who is not only a creative thinker but also understands the value of Huntsville’s music scene in both cultural and economic terms,” according to the press release.

Applicants should have a Bachelor’s degree in music, communications, marketing, public relations, or a related field from an accredited college or university.

They also ask that the applicant have at least five years of experience in music, events, or related industry.

The job listing along with an estimated salary is posted on the city’s website here.