HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The eyesore of having heavy trash at the curb will persist a little longer for several Huntsville neighborhoods each day.

The City of Huntsville admits there are some delays in pick-up this summer due to supply chain issues.

Huntsville sanitation manager Keith Robertson confirmed to News 19 that some neighborhood routes for bulk trash trucks haven’t gotten picked up on the usual days, which isn’t uncommon for this time of year.

However, this summer, up to two-thirds of trucks in each zone of the city are waiting on needed maintenance.

“We’ll get to them as quick as we can. They can just leave their trash out there. We’ll get to it when we can. We’re moving as fast as we can to try to accommodate them. And it’s frustrating for us too because you know, we’re out there too. We’re trying to do the job we’re supposed to do and give the City of Huntsville the collection that they’re accustomed to.”

Houses should expect pickups to be around 2-3 days late each week, he says. All trucks will be back up and running hopefully around August.