City of Huntsville releases response to the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council Report on June 2020 protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The city of Huntsville has released an 11-page response to a special counsel’s report concerning the Huntsville Police Department’s response to the June 2020 protests against police brutality.

The report covered concerns from witnesses including claims of inappropriate tactics and unlawful use of force against people exercising their First Amendment rights.

Early in the City’s response from Wednesday, it claims the HPCAC report relied on assumptions that led to inaccuracies. The response breaks down portions of the HPCAC report and provides feedback and actions the City will take in the future.

The response says city departments will be less flexible in the future on allowing special permits outside the required 20-day notice for an event. The document says this led to confusion among the people at the protest.

The response also takes issue with claims from the law firm that their attorneys were denied access to HPD training records. The City says they could have come and reviewed them but that their length, approximately 30,000 pages in individual files, would not be practical to review.

The City also responded to concerns about the use of irritants and foam bullets to disperse the protesters. The conclusion from the city was that they were effective, accomplished their intent and kept officers from having to use person-to-person crowd dispersal techniques.

The City also responded to concerns about intelligence gather, training and multi-agency planning.

News 19 has reached out to the City for additional comment and have not received a response yet.

The full response can be read here.