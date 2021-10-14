City of Huntsville presents first draft of redistricting plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is inching closer to approving a redistricting plan for the city.

On Thursday, the city’s redistricting team presented the City Council with a draft plan for members of the public to review and provide recommendations on. Citizens are also invited to submit their own plans for consideration.

According to a news release, the city’s goal is to create five balanced districts with a deviation of plus or minus 5%, or dividing the city’s 215,070 people into districts of around 43,000 people each.

“The foundational plan represents a collaboration between City Council, Huntsville City Schools Board of Education, Mayor Tommy Battle and City Administration,” said Connie Graham, who leads the City’s redistricting team. “To ensure transparency, the plan also includes public input received at town hall events held in each district in August and September.”

“I’m grateful to our redistricting team for their thorough research in developing this draft plan,” Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We look forward to hearing the community’s thoughts and ideas before Council approves a final plan in December.”

A final redistricting plan is expected to be adopted on December 16, 2021.

Prior to full approval, the Council will host five public hearings to discuss their plans. All hearings wil be held in the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall, located at 308 Fountain Circle in Huntsville.

Tuesday, Oct. 19, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.

To view the draft plan for Huntsville’s redistricting, click here.