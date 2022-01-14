City of Huntsville: No similarity between Darby and McCoy murder cases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Since the arrest of Huntsville Police Officer David McCoy took place, our news team has been in touch with the City of Huntsville and the police department.

On Friday, News 19 Investigative Reporter Dallas Parker asked the city for comment regarding the way the city has responded in the two murder cases.

A spokesperson from the city said there is no similarity between the McCoy case and the Darby case. However there here are some clear differences. Darby was charged in the on-duty shooting death of a man who called police to his home because he said he was suicidal. McCoy is charged in killing a woman he knew, while he was off-duty. The victim’s family confirmed to News 19 that McCoy and the victim, Courtney Spraggins were in a relationship.

News 19 spoke with former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Jay Town about the difference in the city’s actions in the cases.

“I believe the way they’ve handled the McCoy case is exactly how they should have responded to these charges,” he said. “When Darby was first charged remember his charging instrument initially was a grand jury indictment. That meant that there was probable cause to suggest that he committed a felony. The same thing happened with McCoy within hours of the actual event itself last week.”

Darby remained an employee of the Huntsville Police Department, even after he was convicted of murder. McCoy was terminated from the department just three days after his alleged involvement in the shooting.

City and police officials defended Darby’s conduct and the city council agreed to pay up to $125,000 for his defense. McCoy has a court-appointed lawyer and is in jail with no bond.

McCoy is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 28. Darby’s appeal of his murder conviction is due by Jan. 18.