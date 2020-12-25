City of Huntsville hosts Zoom call with local infectious disease specialist

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The city of Huntsville hosted a Zoom meeting this week with one area infectious disease specialist in an effort to get the community’s most common questions about the current state of the pandemic answered.

Dr. Ingrid Roig is an infectious disease specialist with Metro Center for Health. She has worked in hospitals across North Alabama throughout the pandemic, and Roig compared her experience like being in a war zone.

She says in the medical community they know if a COVID-19 patient’s illness reaches the point of intubation, that person has a 50% chance of survival. Roig stresses this fact outside of the hospital as well, in an effort to keep the public acting responsible, knowing what is at stake.

“It is very hard because we try to communicate to the public and try to make them understand, but it seems sometimes our message doesn’t resonate with them, which makes our work harder because we need the help of the public,” Dr. Roig said.

One of the big questions right now is why a select few vaccine recipients have experience anaphalaxis, or a severe allergic reaction. Dr. Roig said this reaction among a small fraction of vaccine recipients is not unheard of, in fact with any vaccine she says there are a select few who experience this; however, there is no way of knowing if you will have an adverse reaction prior to receiving a vaccination.

Dr. Roig says those administering the vaccine are prepared in case they see anyone having a reaction. She said they have Epipens ready to diffuse the situation.

This winter will be tough, with a constant fear of becoming overwhelmed, according to Roig; but, she said, if healthcare workers can make it through this winter, the hope for widespread administration of the COVID-19 vaccine is serving as a spot of light at the end of the tunnel.