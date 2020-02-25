City of Huntsville hosting amnesty court for unpaid traffic tickets, warrants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Need a second chance?

Huntsvillians with outstanding traffic tickets who have an active warrant for failing to appear in court will get a second chance during one of two public sessions next month in Huntsville, according to a press release from the city.

The Huntsville Municipal Court will host Amnesty Court at 10:30 a.m., March 13 & 27, at the Municipal Justice & Public Safety Complex (MJPSC), 815 Wheeler Ave.

Municipal Court Judge Lonzo Robinson said Amnesty Court will allow defendants to start over without serving jail time or paying a penalty fee.

“People make mistakes,” Robinson said. “Amnesty Court ensures you don’t have to be defined by those mistakes. Instead of turning yourself in, you can simply pay the ticket and have your warrant withdrawn. This is a wonderful opportunity to start new and move forward.”

Defendants who participate in Amnesty Court must pay the total amount of their ticket – no partial payments – via cash or credit/debit card. A 2 percent processing fee will apply to all card payments.

After submitting payment, residents will receive a clearance letter that allows the Alabama Department of Public Safety to reissue their driver’s license, which is likely suspended.

“There are a number of people who have been denied an amnesty hearing because they previously missed an amnesty docket, but we will be taking anyone who has the payment for this docket,” Robinson said.

Registration is required to attend. Defendants must present a state-issued photo ID to be scheduled for a docket.

To sign up, visit Room 105 of the MJPSC by 4:30 p.m. March 10 for the March 13 docket or by 4:30 p.m. March 25 for the March 27 docket. Residents with outstanding warrants will not be arrested during registration.

For more information, contact the Municipal Court Administrative Office at 256-427-7800.

