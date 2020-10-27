City of Huntsville foots $30K bill for monument relocation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While Madison County officials have remained tight-lipped about last Friday’s confederate monument relocation, the City of Huntsville disclosed details to News 19 about the cost of the removal.

According to the mayor’s office, the city’s public works department contracted help for the job for a fee of $33,250.

The city said it offered to handle the project’s cost in full.

Meanwhile, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office is currently deciding the county’s fate as it relates to a potential $25,000 fine.

Over the past three years the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance, alongside other local donors, has raised money to cover the potential fine.

“I hope that the state of Alabama doesn’t punish madison county for doing the right thing,” said David Odom, president of the Tennessee Valley Prpgressive Alliance.

Odom said he’s not sure the county is interested in getting reimbursement from the group.

“Actually no one from the county commission has reached out to us about the money we raised,” Odom said.

State law calls for a $25,000 fine for destruction or removal of a statue or monument that’s been in place more than 40 years. The city of birmingham was fined that amount, so was mobile.

In 2017 ag steve marshall’s office had argued Birmingham should face a $25,000 fine, per day, after the mayor ordered a barrier built around the monument in Linn Park.

The supreme court ruled in 2019, the fine is for one violation, not per day. That confederate monument in Linn Park was removed in june.