City of Huntsville dropping masking requirements for vaccinated people Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting Monday, people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not have to wear masks or practice social distancing in city buildings or offices.

The city said Friday the decision mirrors newly issued guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stated it is safe for vaccinated people to not wear face coverings indoors in most cases.

Anyone who is not fully vaccinated will be asked to continue to wear a face covering and stay 6 feet apart from others while visiting or working in city offices.

“This is a sign that hopefully we are moving beyond the pandemic and getting back to a sense of normalcy,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “I strongly encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated to do so as soon as you can.”

Vaccines can be obtained through the Madison County Health Department, Huntsville Hospital or a variety of private providers.

Vaccine appointments information can be found at the Huntsville Hospital website, ALCOVIDVaccine.gov or vaccines.gov.