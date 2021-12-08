City of Decatur announces new Municipal Court Judge

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur City Council officially announced a candidate-elect to serve as the city’s Municipal Court Judge.

Takisha Guster Gholston was formally named as the city council’s selection on Wednesday.

A press release from the city says Gholston holds degrees from both Auburn University and the University of Alabama’s School of Law. In addition to her private practice, Gholston serves as Municipal Judge for the City of Hartselle, Town Prosecutor for the Town of Trinity, and Appeals/Conflict Prosecutor for the City of Decatur.

Municipal Court Judge Billy Cook retired on November 30 after 25 years of service.

The City of Decatur’s Municipal Court has jurisdiction over misdemeanors, traffic offenses, City Code violations, and parking tickets occurring within the city limits or the police jurisdiction of the City of Decatur.