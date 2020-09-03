City of Boaz unveils electric car charging station

BOAZ, Ala. – The City of Boaz is looking toward the future in hopes of bringing more folks into the area.

City leaders, Marshall-Dekalb Electric Cooperative and 7 States representative met Thursday in the new city park parking lot by the fire station to unveil an electric car charging station.

It is the first installed in Marshall County, but once the construction of the new Boaz Rec Center is completed, there will be two added there.

The charging station is free to anyone who chooses to use it.

“There will be some costs involved, but I look at it as an investment. If we can get people to stop here in Boaz that normally wouldn’t stop, then they’re going to hopefully stop and eat, stop and shop, or just tour our beautiful city,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar.

“All trends and all data points indicate that electric vehicles will be a very prominent point of our futures so to prepare for that and to get residents of the community comfortable with the fact that if I do own an electric car and I’m out in public, is there a place for me to charge that car so I can get back home, that’s why these are important,” explained 7 States Power Corporation Director of DER employment Brad Rains.

The 7.2 kw station has a universal connector so anyone with any type of electric car on the market can use it.