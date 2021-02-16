City of Athens provides Winter Weather update

ATHENS, Ala. – The City of Athens sent a release Tuesday morning to provide the public with an update on street conditions, city office closures, utilities and sanitation following the inclement weather.

The notice was sent at 6:35 AM.

Utilities

Athens Utilities Electric Department Manager Blair Davis said as of 6 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 16) there are 2,300 customers without power. For some of these customers, power could remain out through tomorrow as there are areas that must be cleared of trees before crews can get there to make repairs. Pockets of outages as well as isolated outages are scattered throughout Limestone County. Crews continue to work to restore power.



“Trees and limbs continue to fall, hindering our efforts,” Davis said.



Streets

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said streets still have slick spots. There is a tree down at Grace Avenue and First Street, so avoid that area until crews can remove the tree. Limbs and trees are still covered in ice and some could fall throughout the day.



“If you have to be out, watch for fallen limbs and trees and use caution approaching and driving over bridges,” he said. “We did get spotty snow, so there may be patches of snow on streets that will melt and refreeze. Take your time.”



Johnson commended the Public Works Department for working throughout the ice event to sand bridges, intersections and around Athens-Limestone Hospital. Dolph Bradford, who supervises the Street Department, said his workers are having to take their time reporting to work today because of icy conditions, but crews will be out treating areas as soon as they can.



Sanitation

The Sanitation routes will not be run today. The department will monitor road conditions and provide an updated schedule of routes later today.

City offices

City offices are closed Tuesday (Feb. 16).