City of Arab under ‘boil water advisory’

ARAB, Ala. – The city of Arab is under a boil water advisory for any water for drinking and food preparation.

Arab Water Works said the boil advisory is because of the heavy rain on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following these steps to safely boil water for eating and drinking:

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking, and to prepare and cook food.

If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute . After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use. Boil tap water even if it is filtered (for example, by a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water).

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Breastfeeding is the best infant feeding option. If you formula feed your child, provide ready-to-use formula, if possible.

No end date has been set for the advisory.