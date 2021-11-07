City leaders to launch initiative to ‘Keep Florence Beautiful’

FLORENCE, Ala. — The city of Florence is joining with more than 700 national affiliates to “Keep Florence Beautiful” and foster a cleaner and greener community.

The initiative will launch at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9 at the Florence Senior Center. The certificate presentation will follow at 10:45 a.m.

The launch is expected to be attended by Florence Mayor Andy Betterton, as well as Denise Taylor from Keep Alabama Beautiful.

Keep Alabama Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing citizens statewide with a clean and healthy environment. The organization invites volunteers to practice recycling, beautification, and community green efforts.

The event will also include a virtual training component from Grace Keegan with Keep America Beautiful.

Following the ceremony, the city will debut a new walking track for the senior center made from recycled pavement and announce the “Get Caught Recycling” campaign ahead of the holiday season.

