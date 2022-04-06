PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman doused with gasoline and set on fire remains in critical but stable condition.

Joie Hellmich, a mother of two, is scheduled for another surgery Wednesday at University Hospital’s burn unit in Mobile.

She was working at the Circle K at Massachusetts Avenue and North “W” Street in Pensacola last Wednesday when she was doused with gasoline and set on fire with matches.

Her family says she’ll likely have more surgeries in the future and will have a long road to recovery.

“She continues to fight really hard and we have faith that will continue,” a family member said. “We are humbled by the outpouring of love, concern and support being shown to us. We are choosing to focus on all the positive steps being made and we ask that you continue to keep Joie in your prayers.”

Another employee, Sarah Emerich, was burned while trying to put the fire out.

Betty McFadden was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Officials say she was panhandling and was told to leave the gas station. She later came back with a gas can and matches. She’s scheduled back in court for an arraignment on April 22nd.