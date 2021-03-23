Cinnamon, honey mustard used to conceal heroin in luggage at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger faces a felony drug charge after police said they found more than a pound of heroin concealed in a piece of luggage at Nashville International Airport.

Airport police said a Southwest Airlines employee alerted officers Monday to a bag that smelled like marijuana. It was on a flight that was about to depart for Los Angeles, California.

Officers located the owner of the bag, identified in a warrant as Traci Elzie. The 35-year-old gave consent to search the luggage, police said.

A warrant states a vacuum-sealed package with a brown substance was found concealed in a sweater inside Elzie’s bag. The package was unwrapped and covered in cinnamon and honey mustard, a tactic used to avoid K-9 detection, police explained.

The substance in the package, which weighed approximately 1.44 pounds, tested positive for heroin, according to investigators.

Elzie was booked into the Metro jail Monday night, where she was held on a $75,000 bond. Her booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.