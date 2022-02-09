PLANO, Tex. (WHNT) — Cinemark theaters recently announced a brand new all-inclusive digital pass during its annual Oscar Movie Week festival.

The festival takes place Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27 and will give movie buffs the chance to watch every nominated film in the ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Short’ (Live Action and Animated) categories for this year’s movie awards.

This is all in partnership with Focus Features’ Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Cinemark’s new digital festival pass costs $35 and includes showings for all offered Best Picture and Best Short nominated films. Anyone who buys the digital pass will also get 50% off any size popcorn during the week of the festival.

If a week of movies isn’t your thing, individual movie tickets for a specific film can be purchased starting on February 11.

All feature-length Best Picture movie tickets will be available at standard pricing with showtimes beginning on March 21. All Best Short (Animation and Live Action) nominees are bundled into one viewing for $10 starting on March 25.

Oscar Week Movie Festival will be held at over 100 Cinemark locations across the country, but locally the films will play at Cinemark Bridge Street. Passes are on sale now and can be purchased here.