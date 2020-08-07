Cinemark Bridge Street to reopen August 14

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Cinemark Bridge Street and XD is set to reopen Friday, August 14.

Guests are invited to enjoy classic films and concessions at reduced prices. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

People can book a private screening of a classic film for up to 20 guests for $99.

Face masks will be mandatory and showtimes will be staggered to maximize social distancing.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase yours or for more information about Cinemark’s cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures, visit their website.