Church of the Highlands minister resigns after sexual abuse allegations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One of the largest churches in Alabama is parting ways with a minister accused of sexual abuse.

As first reported by our news partners at AL.com, Micahn Carter and his wife resigned from the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham earlier this week.

Carter had been employed by the church since 2019.

“In 2019, Micahn Carter’s Pastoral Overseers from Washington state asked Church of the Highlands to assist them in directing a ministerial restoration process for him,” Church of the Highlands said in a statement. ““Highlands agreed to do so, and since then we have been working with Micahn and his family.”

“Recently, Highlands received correspondence raising new allegations about events that occurred over two years ago in Washington state,” the statement continued. “When we shared this information with the Carters, they resigned from their positions on staff to work through these issues themselves. Highlands is no longer involved in the restoration process.”

Carter previously pastored Together Church in Yakima, Washington.

His former assistant at the church, Mary Jones, said in a blog post that she was assaulted in April 2019 after Carter had been sexually inappropriate with her multiple times before.

“On April 29th, 2019, during a leadership event right before leaving for dinner, my pastor raped me in my office while most of our staff, teams and my family stood just outside the door,” Jones stated in her post.

As of Saturday afternoon, Church of the Highlands no longer listed Carter on its staff page, and Carter made no mention of his employment at the church on his Instagram.