Church in Huntsville remembers those who have died amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Alabama and the nation, an emotional memorial was held Sunday at the First Baptist Memorial Church in Huntsville for those who lost their lives to the pandemic.



A long line of those attending the service stepped forward to the microphone to share the names of family and friends lost to COVID-19.

“This was going to be the long light after the darkness, now it feels like it’s just an intermission,” said Pastor Travis Collins of First Baptist Church of Huntsville.

With COVID-19 case numbers again spiking, the pastor says he is worried that more of his congregation could soon face the devastating loss of a loved one to the virus.



“We’re losing young people now, we’re not just losing older people,” said Collins.



Collins says his two year old grandson, tested positive for Covid-19 this week, and he is now pleading with people to trust the science.



“Take the safe route and get vaccinated,” said Collins.



The church is now is now requiring anyone between the ages of 2 to 11 to wear masks inside, because that age group still isn’t eligible for the vaccine. Teachers are also required to do so. Masks are strongly encouraged for everyone else attending church events.